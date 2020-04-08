White Castle offering free food to health care workers during coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

White Castle is giving away free food to health care workers during the global coronavirus pandemic.

“Here’s to our heroes, who put it all on the line to serve us. Now let us serve you,” the slider-centric chain tweeted on Tuesday, revealing the promotion.

From April 7 through April 30, health care professionals and EMTs can receive a free Combo Meal or Breakfast Combo from White Castle drive-thrus each day as a thank you for fighting COVID-19 on the front lines, QSR magazine reports. Qualified medical personnel simply have to show their work ID to receive the deal.

In wider outreach, White Castle employees also will be delivering Crave Cases of their famous sliders to hospitals and health care facilities “in the regions where White Castle has restaurants,” per QSR. For example, 1,200 White Castle sliders were delivered to four hospitals in the Detroit area on Sunday through the campaign.

Through the ongoing outbreak, White Castle locations remain open for drive-thru and delivery services. Inside the restaurants, cleaning procedures and safety standards have been "elevated" while employees are kept updated with best operating practices for the pandemic through a designated team member app, the company said in a statement.

Of course, White Castle isn’t the only fast food chain doing more to giving back during the coronavirus crisis.

McDonald’s plans to donate 1 million N95 masks to health care workers and first responders throughout Illinois, while KFC will be providing 1 million extra pieces of chicken (total) to franchisees across the country, for them to distribute to their communities as they see fit.

Fox News’ Alexandra Deabler and Michael Bartiromo contributed to this report.