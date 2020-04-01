KFC giving 1 million pieces of chicken to franchisees, encouraging them to distribute to communities

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

KFC is aiming to spread some joy during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic — with fried chicken, of course.

This week, KFC announced it would be providing one million extra pieces of chicken (total) to franchisees across the country, for them to distribute to their communities as they see fit.

The chicken, which will be provided to franchisees at no cost, is “earmarked specifically to support local communities in need through donation during the COVID-19 pandemic,” KFC shared in a press release issued Tuesday. Franchisees are being instructed to cook and serve the extra chicken “however they decide,” but KFC suggested that some of the food could go to hunger relief kitchens, or be provided to first responders, or just given out to the community to spread “joy.”

According to the release, the chain was seemingly inspired to send along the extra chicken after observing the kind-hearted gestures of its own franchisees, some of whom have already donated meals to frontline workers and first responders.

"Seeing our franchisees coming together and helping their neighbors during this crisis has inspired us to do more," said Kevin Hochman, the president of KFC U.S., in a press release. "Many KFC restaurants across the U.S. are small, family-owned businesses, and while they are facing uncertainty, they continue to keep their restaurants open every day to feed our customers.

“During this unprecedented time, our franchisees are also helping make sure those in need are able to enjoy the comfort and familiarity of a hot meal."

In addition to doling out chicken, KFC has donated $400,000 to Blessings in a Backpack, an organization that provides food for children who are at risk of going hungry in the absence of school-provided meals. KFC franchisees are also continuing to take part in the chain’s Harvest program, donating unsold food to food banks.

The chain also confirmed it would be extending a 60-day grace period for franchisees to pay their franchise royalty back to the company.