McDonald's donating 1 million N95 masks to Illinois

The mayor of Chicago is thanking McDonald’s after the fast-food chain revealed it will donate one million N95 masks to health care workers and first responders in the city and the state of Illinois.

The company will be donating 750,000 N-95 masks to Chicago, where McDonald’s Global Headquarters is located, and 250,000 to the state of Illinois, a press release from the restaurant confirmed on Monday.

“The health and safety of all residents, and in particular our healthcare workers and first responders on the frontlines, remains the City’s top priority as we continue responding to the COVID-19 public health crisis,” said Mayor Lori Lightfoot, via a press release. “I want to thank McDonald’s Corporation for heeding the call to donate supplies and helping us protect workers with the highest exposure to this virus. We are thankful and proud to have a hometown hero like McDonald’s as our partner during this time.”

Governor JB Pritzker shared similar sentiments, thanking McDonald’s and other companies “for stepping up and mobilizing its global resources to locate 250,000 additional N-95 medical-grade masks.”

McDonald’s has stated the company will distribute the masks “to first responders and medical professionals in our home city and state where critical protective gear is in short supply.”

The fast-food chain, which remains open for drive-thru orders, has reportedly been working with its supplier partners “at the local level” to donate food and donate needed supplies to communities in the area.

McDonald’s previously donated $1 million and 400,000 KF94 masks to Illinois. Global McDonald’s locations like McDonald’s China and McDonald’s Italy have also placed large donations to support health care workers and hospitals in their respective countries.