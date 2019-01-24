Whataburger fans build orange and white 'Whatacoop' for beloved flock of chickens

When Trisha Ruiz’s husband told her he wanted to move to a more rural area, she had just one concern: how close she would be to Whataburger.

Ruiz, of Fort Worth, Texas, agreed to fly the coop to the country on two conditions – she had to be able to drive to her favorite fast food restaurant within 10 minutes, and she wanted to raise chickens. As it turns out, Ruiz got the best of both worlds.

Fully on board with his wife’s fast food desires, Ruiz’s husband built a “Whatacoop” for her and her 15 beloved chickens. The bright orange and white A-frame coop is completely customized for the chickens, with perches, places to hide and “unique areas” for the chickens to lay eggs, according to a press release.

Surrounded by orange flowers, the coop even bears the winged Whataburger “W” logo, but with its own name underneath – “Whatachick’n.”

WHATABURGER FAN PAINTS PASTORAL LANDSCAPES FEATURING ICONIC BURGER CHAIN

For the couple, the chickens are raised as pets, not food. They even have orange bibs and bowties to fit in with their home.

“I work 55 to 60 hours a week in a corporate job. So when I come home, I just want to play. I’m not your average chicken lady … I’m your Krazy Funky Chicken Lady. We like to keep it fun,” Ruiz said.

WHATABURGER DEBUTS CHRISTMAS SWEATER, SELLS OUT IN LESS THAN A DAY

And fun they have. Ruiz said her chickens – aptly named Mashed Potato, Meatloaf, Moo, Tater Tot, Greasy Grizz, Bluebell, Frankie, Fiona, Chewbacca, Snoop, The Boss, Kirby, Petunia, Daisy and Daffodil – have their own personalities, waddle around the yard, come inside when it’s cold, play in a sandbox and keep their grass green as a natural fertilizer.

Most of the fowls are Silkie chickens, which Ruiz likens to teddy bears and bunnies because of how fluffy they are.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Texas-based fast food chain has quite the cult following among its fans. Earlier this year, a Texas couple decided to exchange wedding vows from inside the burger joint in San Antonio. Another Texas couple turned their home into a Whataburger restaurant – complete with vintage waitress uniforms and fast food – for Halloween.

As for the Whatacoop, Ruiz said it’s already a hit from those in town.

“You can see it from the street, and everyone stops, gets out and takes pictures,” she said.