Budweiser unveils patriotic new Super Bowl ad honoring 'deep-rooted American heritage'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Budweiser recently unveiled its patriotic, Americana-themed ad for this year's Super Bowl — with the company once again part of the big game's advertising lineup. This year's "American Icons" commercial commemorates Budweiser's 150th anniversary, according to a news release.

The ad follows a Clydesdale foal that forms a friendship with a young bird. It's a bond that grows between the two over time as Lynyrd Skynyrd's iconic "Free Bird" plays.

"One day, the bird perches on the Clydesdale's back, flapping its wings in an attempt to fly" with help from the horse, the company notes about the spot. "Despite the effort, the bird can't quite fly yet — and nearby farmers, including Brian Fransen, a real-life Budweiser barley farmer, look on, amused by the bond."

TOP NON-ALCOHOLIC BEERS THAT TASTE LIKE THE REAL THING, INDUSTRY EXPERTS SAY

In time, as they both grow, the bird is revealed to be a glorious bald eagle as it takes flight from the galloping and now-grown horse's back — resembling the mythical Pegasus.

"You crying?" one farmer says to the other.

"Nah. Sun's in my eyes," comes the response.

The spot honors the brand's "deep-rooted American heritage and features the iconic Budweiser Clydesdales in their 48th national appearance on the Super Bowl stage," the company noted in its release.

Todd Allen, senior vice president of marketing for Budweiser, said the brand "knew we had to rise to the occasion in a way only Budweiser can."

ICONIC AMERICAN BREWER LAUNCHES BEER SO STRONG IT'S BANNED IN 15 STATES: WHAT TO KNOW

He added, "'American Icons' brings our heritage to life through powerful storytelling with the Budweiser Clydesdales and an American bald eagle."

He went on, "This year's spot will leave fans awestruck and proud to enjoy a Budweiser as they celebrate our shared milestone moments."

The 60-second commercial will be shown on the biggest day of the NFL season.

Fans have already begun posting thoughts about this year's ad.

One person wrote on X, "Well done, Budweiser. Welcome back to being American."

"The Budweiser eagle ad is a reminder of what Americana looks like — strength, pride and love for this country." — Brian Downey, owner of Downey's Bar & Grill in the Bronx

Another person wrote, "If this doesn't give you chills, you can't call yourself an American!"

Yet another person said, "Dear NFL, could we just cancel the Super Bowl halftime show and watch this repeatedly on the Jumbotron instead? I've never seen a better Budweiser commercial than this one," the individual added.

"Love the colt," wrote another fan on Facebook.

"Best Budweiser commercial ever," someone else gushed.

"The Budweiser eagle ad is a reminder of what Americana looks like — strength, pride and love for this country," Brian Downey, owner of Downey's Bar & Grill in the Bronx, told Fox News Digital. "It's a nod to the beer drinkers who embody that spirit."

Taylor Lowry, a bartender at Grease whiskey bar and restaurant in West Palm Beach, Florida, told Fox News Digital she loves the new commercial.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"The bald eagle represents what Americans want to be — powerful and free," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In the spring of 2023, Bud Light faced a nationwide boycott after transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney revealed a partnership between herself and the brand.

The year after, in 2024, Budweiser's Super Bowl appearance marked a return to the beverage maker's roots.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

In response to the new ad on social media this week, one person wrote, "They made one mistake & have realized it … I forgive them."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

"Heartwarming," wrote another person.

"One of their best," said another.