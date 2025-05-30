Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Travel

What foods does TSA allow travelers to bring in carry-on luggage for flights?

TSA food rules include limits on liquids and powders, with many solid snacks permitted for travelers on domestic flights

By Peter Burke Fox News
Published
close
Flight passenger reveals how rotisserie chicken gives her 'first-class experience' Video

Flight passenger reveals how rotisserie chicken gives her 'first-class experience'

Chloe Gray, a New York-based social media influencer, says she was stopped by TSA agents at an airport for bringing a rotisserie chicken on her flight for a mid-air meal.

"Grey's Anatomy" star Ellen Pompeo recently revealed how a healthy snack she had with her for a flight was flagged by airport security and led to an incident.

"I had a bag of sunflower seeds, like organic sunflower seeds from Erewhon, so they were probably the most expensive sunflower seeds money can buy," Pompeo recently told Travel + Leisure.

The snack food, which she had in her travel bag during a flight in March, caught the attention of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), Pompeo told the magazine, and resulted in her spending an hour in a room with the bomb squad.

6 FOODS FLIGHT PASSENGERS SHOULD NEVER ORDER ON A PLANE

"They said it was most likely a chemical on the packaging of these super-expensive, fancy, organic, clean sunflower seeds," Pompeo said, adding that she almost missed her flight.

Ellen Pompeo is pictured at Variety's FYC TV FEST in 2025, left. Sunflower seeds are shown, right.

Ellen Pompeo says she was flagged by the Transportation Security Administration on a flight because of the sunflower seeds she had in her bag. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Variety via Getty Images; iStock)

The revelation comes after Chloe Gray, a passenger on a flight from New Jersey to California, was stopped by TSA earlier this month for using a whole rotisserie chicken as her carry-on luggage.

Gray said she was able to fly after convincing a TSA officer that it was her "designer bag."

FLIGHT PASSENGER BRINGS WHOLE ROTISSERIE CHICKEN AS CARRY-ON, CALLING IT HER 'DESIGNER BAG'

Although many foods are allowed in carry-on bags, there are a few rules travelers should know when it comes to bringing snacks on a flight.

TSA guidelines state that all food must be in containers no larger than 3.4 ounces and should fit inside a quart-sized bag.

Most outside solid foods are permitted on flights, while liquid-based foods are typically limited to checked luggage.

A woman holds up a plastic bag containing an organic rotisserie chicken at an airport in side-by-side screen grabs from a TikTok video.

Chloe Gray, pictured, said she was stopped by TSA for traveling with a bag of rotisserie chicken. (Jam Press/Chloe Gray)

Examples of approved food allowed in the cabin of a plane are sandwiches, granola bars, hard cheeses, candy, baked goods like muffins or cookies, dry snacks like chips and cereal without milk, meat and fast food like pizza or fried chicken, per the TSA's website.

Foods that are not permitted include yogurt, peanut butter, jams and jellies, and soups.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Syrups and gravies are also considered liquid-based foods by the TSA.

Breast milk, formula and baby food are permitted as carry-on items when flying, but they must be declared and could be subject to additional screening, according to the agency.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fresh fruits and vegetables are allowed on domestic flights, but international flights could vary depending on the country.

Some countries could restrict fruits, vegetables, meats and dairy products.

Couple snacking at airport

Some travelers might not be able to bring fruits and vegetables as a carry-on food when flying internationally. (iStock)

Unopened sodas less than or equal to 3.4 ounces are allowed, according to the TSA website, while open sodas will be confiscated.

Alcohol is also not allowed in carry-on luggage.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

"TSA officers may instruct travelers to separate items from carry-on bags such as foods, powders, and any materials that can clutter bags and obstruct clear images on the X-ray machine," the website states.

A woman wearing headphones smiles while holding her phone with gummy bears in her lap as she sits at an airport next to her luggage.

Snacks like candy are allowed as a carry-on item when flying, according to TSA's guidelines. (iStock)

"Travelers are encouraged to organize their carry-on bags and keep them uncluttered to ease the screening process and keep the lines moving."

Final decisions on what is permitted on flights is at the discretion of TSA officers.

Peter Burke is a lifestyle editor with Fox News Digital. 