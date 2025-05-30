What foods does TSA allow travelers to bring in carry-on luggage for flights?

"Grey's Anatomy" star Ellen Pompeo recently revealed how a healthy snack she had with her for a flight was flagged by airport security and led to an incident.

"I had a bag of sunflower seeds, like organic sunflower seeds from Erewhon, so they were probably the most expensive sunflower seeds money can buy," Pompeo recently told Travel + Leisure.

The snack food, which she had in her travel bag during a flight in March, caught the attention of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), Pompeo told the magazine, and resulted in her spending an hour in a room with the bomb squad.

"They said it was most likely a chemical on the packaging of these super-expensive, fancy, organic, clean sunflower seeds," Pompeo said, adding that she almost missed her flight.

The revelation comes after Chloe Gray, a passenger on a flight from New Jersey to California, was stopped by TSA earlier this month for using a whole rotisserie chicken as her carry-on luggage.

Gray said she was able to fly after convincing a TSA officer that it was her "designer bag."

Although many foods are allowed in carry-on bags, there are a few rules travelers should know when it comes to bringing snacks on a flight.

TSA guidelines state that all food must be in containers no larger than 3.4 ounces and should fit inside a quart-sized bag.

Most outside solid foods are permitted on flights, while liquid-based foods are typically limited to checked luggage.

Examples of approved food allowed in the cabin of a plane are sandwiches, granola bars, hard cheeses, candy, baked goods like muffins or cookies, dry snacks like chips and cereal without milk, meat and fast food like pizza or fried chicken, per the TSA's website.

Foods that are not permitted include yogurt, peanut butter, jams and jellies, and soups.

Syrups and gravies are also considered liquid-based foods by the TSA.

Breast milk, formula and baby food are permitted as carry-on items when flying, but they must be declared and could be subject to additional screening, according to the agency.

Fresh fruits and vegetables are allowed on domestic flights, but international flights could vary depending on the country.

Some countries could restrict fruits, vegetables, meats and dairy products.

Unopened sodas less than or equal to 3.4 ounces are allowed, according to the TSA website, while open sodas will be confiscated.

Alcohol is also not allowed in carry-on luggage.

"TSA officers may instruct travelers to separate items from carry-on bags such as foods, powders, and any materials that can clutter bags and obstruct clear images on the X-ray machine," the website states.

"Travelers are encouraged to organize their carry-on bags and keep them uncluttered to ease the screening process and keep the lines moving."

Final decisions on what is permitted on flights is at the discretion of TSA officers.