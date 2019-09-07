Wendy's manager arrested for allegedly assaulting 17-year-old employee

One 22-year-old manager of an Indiana Wendy’s was arrested on Friday for allegedly assaulting a 17-year-old employee, court documents detail.

An argument between the supervisor and employee allegedly turned violent when the manager punched the worker in the back of the head and pulled her hair in blows that yanked the minor to the ground, where the minor was further beaten up, per the claims.

Patricia Colley was on duty as a manager at a Mishawaka-area Wendy’s on July 29 when she got involved in an argument with a 17-year-old female employee, ABC 57 reports.

During the quarrel, the teenager said she tried to walk out of the restaurant’s back door when Colley attacked her from behind, the probable cause affidavit states.

Court documents detail that the manager began “punching the employee in the back of the head and pulling her hair before attacking her on the ground,” as per ABC. Colley is also said to have bitten the teen’s left hand during the violent spat.

The Wendy’s employee was later treated for a possible concussion and the bite mark.

Mishawaka police responded to the scene on reports of assault, according to ABC.

Colley was arrested on Sept. 6 in relation to the accusations and now faces charges of battery and disorderly conduct.

