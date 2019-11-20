Wendy's customer arrested after chasing friend with pocket knife over large food order

A large food order at a fast-food restaurant reportedly resulted in one customer chasing another around with a knife.

A woman was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly threatening and chasing her friend with a pocket knife outside of a Wendy’s in Nashville, Tenn. The pair reportedly got into an argument over the amount of food that one of them ordered.

Julia Dueease drove her friend to the restaurant expecting the other woman to pay, WKRN reports. According to police reports, the other woman became angry at Dueease for ordering too much food at the drive-thru.

The pair reportedly pulled into a parking space and continued to argue. At this point, Dueease allegedly pulled out a pocket knife and told her friend to exit the vehicle.

As she was getting out of the car, the unnamed woman claimed that she dropped a five-dollar bill. When Dueease picked up the bill, another argument erupted.

Dueease allegedly threatened to kill her friend and then chased her around the car with the pocket knife. The unnamed woman eventually made it to a nearby gas station, where she called for help.

Dueease was taken into custody on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Tuesday's incident marks the latest in a string of violent altercations observed at fast-food restaurants. Most notably, a Popeyes customer in Wisconsin received an unexpected side of mayhem when a wild brawl between employees erupted moments after he walked into a Milwaukee location of the chicken chain.

"Honestly, I wasn't even going to get the chicken sandwich," customer Richard Fourté told Fox 6 Now of his intended order when visiting Popeyes on Nov. 13. Fourté said he ultimately left empty-handed, as an “out of control” brawl between workers caused chaos.

The fistfight between the staffers began around 9:30 p.m. while the restaurant was full of customers, Fourté said.