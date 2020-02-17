Waiter falls while carrying four meals, doesn't drop a single plate

It’s dinner and a show!

Jamie Shoebridge, a 24-year-old server at Sprinters restaurant in Nottingham, England, has become something of an internet sensation after surveillance footage captured him falling while carrying four plates out to the dining area — and barely spilling a single morsel of food.

MCDONALD'S CUSTOMER CLAIMS TO FIND METAL ROD IN SANDWICH: PHOTO

“One minute I was walking along with the plates and the next minute I was on the floor,” Shoebridge said after the footage went viral, according to South West News Service (SWNS), a British news agency.

“It’s all a blur and I’m not sure how it happened.”

The footage shows Shoebridge, a supervisor, walking out of the kitchen with a plate of food in one hand, and a tray containing three more plates in the other. Only seconds later, Shoebridge slips and falls into a potted plant, knocking over the plant and landing on the ground.

All four plates, however, remain upright in his hands.

“I lost my footing and fell down face first,” Shoebridge later said of the incident, which occurred on Feb. 9 during lunch service, the Nottingham Post reports. “There was some peppercorn sauce on the floor and I slipped on it.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Shoebridge, who admits he was “quite impressed” with himself, also claims that only a few peas and a sausage fell from one of the plates. The other three were delivered to their diners, as-is.

Even his co-workers at Sprinters was in awe, lauding Shoebridge for his miraculous save.

"We take our staff training very seriously and are glad to see that it has come to fruition," said Darren Watt, the area manager for the restaurant, in a statement to Fox News. "Our customer service is of high importance to us and Jamie's selfless act of saving the customers food at no expense to his own safety, has made us very happy indeed. He truly is an outstanding member of staff and we are very grateful to have him!"

The restaurant also shared its gratitude in a Facebook post shortly after the incident.

“We don’t slip up very often but when we do we make sure you get 75 percent of your order,” reads a Friday Facebook post. “Well done to our Jamie who managed to save 3 of 4 meals after falling over.”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The restaurant also noted that LadBible, a popular U.K.-based website, had shared the footage on its Instagram page, where it currently boasts over 1.5 million views.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We all had a laugh about it in the office,” Shoebridge said, per SWNS. “It has become a bit of a running joke at work now.”