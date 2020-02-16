McDonald's customer shares photo of metal rod in her sandwich: 'Nearly broke my tooth'

Chicken sandwiches taste better without metal.

A woman in Australia says she bit into a chicken sandwich from McDonald’s and discovered a piece of metal inside of the sandwich. To make matters worse, she says she almost gave the sandwich to her 3-year-old niece before biting into it.

Ada Teaupa posted a picture of the sandwich on Facebook, which shows what appears to be a metal rod sticking out of a partially eaten chicken sandwich. She captioned the photos, “Look what I found in the chicken & cheese! Nearly broke my tooth! My 3-year-old niece ordered a chicken & cheese as well and thank god I didn’t give it to her yet!”

Teaupa spoke about the incident with 7News.com.au, where she explained, “The first burger I grabbed I would have offered to her, but she said she didn’t want it yet. It could have been her biting into it.”

She described her reaction after discovering the metal, saying that she felt her “tooth bite into something hard and thought ‘oh no this is glass.’”

The outlet reports that she brought the sandwich back to the McDonald’s, where they offered her a replacement.

A spokesperson for McDonald’s spoke with 7News, saying, “We are disappointed that this has happened. We take food safety very seriously and have strict processes and systems in place. An investigation is currently underway with the restaurant, and we encourage the customer to contact us to help us to investigate fully.”