Does turkey actually make you sleepy? Here's the truth about the post-food snooze

After millions of Americans enjoy a hearty meal with family and friends on Thanksgiving, there's sure to be someone who starts to get drowsy.

The post-feast nap is often blamed on turkey, which contains tryptophan — an amino acid linked to sleepiness.

The truth, however, is that turkey isn't more or less sleep-inducing than chicken or beef. The real cause of the drowsy slump lies elsewhere.

"Turkey contains the same amount of tryptophan as plenty of other meats," according to the American Council on Science and Health.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) FoodData Central data shows that roasted turkey breast lists tryptophan at 488 milligrams in a 170-gram serving — nearly identical to roasted chicken and far less than some cheeses or soy products.

A GoodRx analysis, meanwhile, notes that a standard 3-ounce serving of turkey provides about 244 milligrams of tryptophan, meaning it falls far below the gram-level doses used in sleep research.

The body's chemistry also undermines the myth.

As researchers have long documented, protein-rich meals flood the bloodstream with multiple large amino acids that compete for entry into the brain.

Tryptophan is just one of them, and it's not particularly dominant.

That means eating turkey doesn't increase brain tryptophan levels enough to boost serotonin or melatonin, which are the hormones that help regulate sleep.

So, what causes the urge to nap after a holiday meal?

The real culprit may be the act of feasting itself.

Post-meal drowsiness, known as postprandial somnolence, typically peaks one to two hours after eating and is "stronger after larger, higher-energy meals," Cleveland Clinic notes.

This means heavy servings of stuffing, potatoes, pie and gravy require significant energy to digest, which redirects blood flow toward the gut and away from the brain.

Meal composition matters too.

The Sleep Foundation reports that "feeling sleepy after eating a meal can be triggered by large meals, high-carb or high-fat foods or rapid blood-sugar fluctuations."

Rich side dishes and desserts spike insulin, altering the balance of amino acids in the blood and enhancing tryptophan's transport to the brain.