Villa Italian Kitchen announces new 'Just the Crust' pizza, receives confused responses

Carb-lovers better get in line.

COLORADO, NEW MEXICO EMBROILED IN CHILE FIGHT AFTER GOVERNORS THROW BARBS

National Italian chain Villa Italian Kitchen is releasing a new specialty pizza for those who apparently want to eat pizza, but without all the sauce, cheese and toppings.

The brand’s new “Just the Crust” pizza appears to be literally just that — the crust sliced and assembled in a box to resemble a traditional pizza slice.

“We know that the crust is everyone’s favorite part of the pizza, so skipping straight to selling pizza crusts only seemed like the perfect idea,” said Mimi Wunderlich, Director of Communications and Digital Market, Villa Italian Kitchen.

However, that knowledge might not be as accepted as Villa Italian Kitchen makes it out to be.

According to Twitter, people seem to have more questions about the strange new item – mostly about how the company is getting the crusts. Some also feel Villa Italian Kitchen might be playing some kind of prank on customers.

“That looks kinda gross, like people's crusts that they didn't eat and put it in a box,” one person wrote on Instagram.

“This seems like an April fools thing,” another pointed out.

Though the odd addition did strike a chord with a few followers on Instagram.

“Yes yes yes,” one wrote.

“My dream!” another commented.

“Only if they’re stuffed,” a fan wrote.

Regardless of the mixed reaction, Villa Italian Kitchen thinks they know best and is rolling out their “chewy, bready delight” to “diehard pizza fans” at participating locations starting on July 18 for about the price of a regular slice at $2.75.