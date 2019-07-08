Expand / Collapse search
Man at Wisconsin pizza shop stomps on customers' slices, gets arrested

By Michael Bartiromo | Fox News
There's a reason nobody ever orders extra footprints on their pizza.

A Wisconsin man was arrested outside a late-night pizza joint after stomping on customers’ slices and – naturally – making some enemies in the process.

Police say they received reports of a man causing a disturbance at Madison's Ian’s Pizza at 2:33 a.m, and arrived to find the man fighting with other patrons outside the restaurant, according to the blog of Madison Police Chief Mike Koval.

Police say the 24-year-old got into a fight with some patrons at a Madison restaurant after walking across tables and "stepping on people's pizza."

The suspect, identified as a 24-year-old male, was allegedly “walking on tables and stepping on people's pizza,” which prompted two other patrons to begin fighting with the man. He was later arrested for disorderly conduct, as well as resisting arrest, police confirmed.

The two patrons who fought the man were also issued citations for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

A representative for Ian’s Pizza was not immediately available to comment for Fox News.