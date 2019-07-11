Colorado, New Mexico embroiled in chile fight after governors throw barbs

Things are getting spicy.

A fight between Colorado and New Mexico over each state’s respective chiles is still cooking after New Mexico’s governor responded to Colorado’s disparaging remarks.

The controversy began when Colorado’s governor made a snide remark about New Mexico not selling the Pueblo Chile – a chile grown in southeastern Colorado – after Whole Foods announced it would start offering the mildly-spicy chile in stores in the region.

“About time! Whole Foods Market will soon offer Pueblo Chile, widely acknowledged as the best chile in the world, in Colorado and throughout the Rocky Mountain region. Whole Foods will stock 125,000 pounds of Pueblo Chile in Colorado, Kansas, Idaho and Utah. New Mexico stores will unfortunately not be offering the best chile and will instead keep offering inferior New Mexico chile,” Jared Polis, Colorado’s governor wrote on Facebook Saturday.

The cheeky statement heated up New Mexico's governor, who fired back on Wednesday, defending their Hatch chile.

“If Pueblo chile were any good, it would have been on national shelves before now. If Colorado wants to go chile to chile, no question that New Mexico can bring the heat - Hatch chile is, has always been and will always be the greatest in the world,” Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham responded on Twitter.

Refusing to back down, Polis challenge New Mexico to a “chile taste-off.”

Governor Lufjan Grisham has yet to respond to the showdown, which Governor Polis suggested take place in Trinidad, Colo., on the border between the two states.

Each state feels very strongly about their chile peppers. Both Colorado and New Mexico have specialty license plates featuring the Pueblo and Hatch chile respectively.

