UberEats customer slammed for last-minute $300 order cancellation: 'That's really rotten'

An UberEats customer has not made many friends on Reddit after a restaurant manager posted about an order cancellation that came in the minute the nearly $300 meal had been packed up for delivery.

“Customer ordered all this food on UberEats and canceled the order the moment I finished making everything,” the manager claims on Reddit’s “Well That Sucks” forum.

Those on Reddit were equally as upset as the employee who said the order was about $270, and consisted of “Ramen (shown in the pic), fried chicken, pork dumplings, pork buns, beef curry…”

“Imagine making almost $300 worth of food and then riiiiight when you finish the order, the customer cancels on you and you have $300 of food that's just gone to waste,” the manager wrote in another comment about the unfortunate situation.

Those on Reddit were quick to denounce the customer.

“I hope that a--w--- that canceled gets banned from UberEats,” one person wrote.

“I hate people who do this,” another person wrote.

“That’s really rotten. People suck,” another commented.

Several also criticized UberEats’ business model, which reportedly allows a customer to “cancel up until it’s delivered,” a user claimed.

Though, as the employee and others wrote in the comments, the restaurant still collects payment for the meal through UberEats.

According to UberEats’ website, it does not confirm how late you can cancel, only that “there may be a charge depending on when you cancel the order.”

Fortunately, the entire order did not completely go to waste, the manager said.

“There's a place next door where people can cash in their checks and it requires gloves for people to enter. The people who didn't have any came to us to ask for some gloves and I just offered them lunch if they wanted,” the poster wrote.