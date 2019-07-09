Twitter wants Gordon Ramsay to play angry Chef Louis in 'The Little Mermaid'

Gordon Ramsay’s rage may earn him a spot in the live-action “The Little Mermaid” film.

The notoriously angry chef has become Twitter’s top pick to play Prince Eric’s ranting chef, Louis, who attempts to kill and cook Sebastian the crab in the animated 1989 film.

GORDON RAMSAY FIRES BACK AFTER REVIEWER SLAMS CELEB CHEF'S 'ASIAN' RESTAURANT CONCEPT

A fan tweeted out, “Okay, hear me out, Gordon Ramsay as Prince Eric’s angry French chef, Louis,” along with a photo of the cartoon chef and Ramsay.

The tweet quickly caught on with users praising the choice.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chef Louis has not been cast yet, so there may be a chance for the fiery Ramsay.

He’s not the only chef to be suggested for casting for Disney’s upcoming remake.

Guy Fieri was also singled out for his seeming resemblance to Ursula.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Even Fieri agreed with the choice, retweeting the side-by-side photo along with lyrics to the film’s iconic “Under the Sea” song.

Though, unfortunately for Fieri, Melissa McCarthy is reportedly in talks to play the sea witch.