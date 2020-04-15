'Top Chef' star Tom Colicchio shares 4-ingredient pasta sauce recipe

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

As we’ve recently learned from Jamie Oliver's two-ingredient bread to Alton Brown’s eight-item shopping list, you don’t need tons of things in your pantry to make a delicious meal. Which is good to know, considering many of us are currently in quarantine during the coronavirus outbreak.

Restauranteur and “Top Chef” judge Tom Colicchio seems to understand this, as evidenced by his latest tweet touting a recipe for four-ingredient pasta sauce.

Colicchio has been sharing recipes on his social media accounts and answering simple cooking questions on his Twitter since people have been quarantined, although this four-ingredient sauce seems to be one of his biggest hits.

On Monday, the chef responded to a fan inquiring about a simple sauce recipe using what the family had on hand — onions, basil and a can of tomatoes.

Without hesitation, Colicchio advised him to dice the onion, cook in oil and then add tomatoes — a sauce simple enough, but also tasty enough to please an entire family (whether in quarantine or not).

Those on Twitter have praised the chef’s recipe and his helpful tips throughout the quarantine.

Included among those praising Colicchio was the original fan who asked for the recipe, as he later took time to thank the chef, and promise that his daughter was going to “flip out” over the response.

For the home chef who is looking for something a little more involved, however, Disney released its grilled cheese sandwich recipe – and it calls for a few more ingredients than what you probably remember as a kid.