Trader Joe's reveals surprising source for keeping toilet paper stocked during pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Sometimes you have to think outside the box.

As news of the coronavirus pandemic swept across the country, grocery stores were faced with challenges due to panic buying and disruptions in supply chains. One grocery store chain discussed how they adapted to these issues to keep their stores stocked (as well as they could).

Matt Sloan, vice president of marketing for Trader Joe’s, and Tara Miller, the company’s marketing director, recently discussed the chain’s process for the issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic on an episode of the podcast “Inside Trader Joe’s.” According to the duo, simply keeping shelves stocked was an issue.

In the podcast, they described the sight of empty shelves at grocery stores as a “shock” to the system.

AMID PANDEMIC, ALASKA MAN SUPPLIES GROCERIES FOR ENTIRE TOWN DURING 7-HOUR COSTCO RUNS

According to Miller, the grocery store found an unlikely source for certain products: a national hotel chain. As the pandemic hit the country, a large national hotel chain (it wasn’t specified which one) was reportedly losing guests. This left that company with an excess supply of certain items, including toilet paper.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

At the start of the pandemic, as panic buying occurred, toilet paper became a highly sought after item--after all, everyone needs it and it has no expiration date.

Trader Joe’s reportedly struck a deal with this chain to buy their excess supply of toilet paper, which is sold for about 69 cents a roll.

Other businesses in the food industry have also had to think of new ways to stay afloat during the pandemic.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News previously reported that some restaurants have started fulfilling grocery-style orders for customers. As opposed to just selling pre-made dishes, restaurants have been selling items from their pantries, including meats, vegetables, fruit, milk, cheese and eggs.