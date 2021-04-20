TikTok's 'twisted bacon' trend supposedly makes the 'crispiest and chewiest' bacon

TikTokers are ditching frying pans to make their bacon.

Instead home chefs are getting crispy strips by twisting and baking their bacon slices. This rising viral trend appears to have gotten its start in mid-March with the hashtag "twisted bacon."

So far, the hashtag has nearly 100 videos attached to the term, which has amassed more than 217,400 views.

TikTok users have also hashtagged variations, including "bacon twist" and "bacon twists," which both have dozens of videos that have garnered more than 240,200 views combined.

On April 6, TikTok creator Richard Eats shared a twisted bacon tutorial that seems to have sparked interest in the cooking method with its more than 107,100 views.

Richard says baking the twisted strips at 375 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes resulted in the "crispiest and chewiest bacon" he has ever had.

"How can it be the crispiest and the chewiest at the same time?" One TikToker asked. "I’m confused."

But, Richard replied, "That’s why you gotta try it," with a grinning emoji.

"Totally trying this and putting them in my Bloody Mary’s [sic]," another user commented.

Meanwhile, the most liked twisted bacon video on TikTok comes from Matt Groark (AKA The Meat Teacher) from Groark Boys’ BBQ in New Jersey.

Groark’s video received more than 8,830 likes and 165 comments for his barbecue-style bacon twists.

In his clip, Groark seasoned the bacon with his preferred barbecue powder, RubLove. He then smoked the bacon in hickory wood for 30 minutes at 275 degrees before finishing it off with sweet and spicy barbeque sauce. The popular video has been viewed more than 63,000 times at the time of publication.

According to search engine data on Google Trends, twisted bacon has sporadically been a searched term in the last 12 month. Online users searched up the term between April and June of last year and again between September and December.

Interest in the recipe peaked on April 11 and has remained a top search on Google.

Twisted bacon is most searched for in Tennessee followed by Pennsylvania, Missouri, Arizona, Florida, Michigan, Texas and California.