TikTok user shares Chipotle ‘hack’ for getting $2 burrito

A TikTok user has revealed how she orders a Chipotle burrito for about $2.

Hannah Hutson, 21, of California, who goes by the TikTok username @hannahhuts, posted a video on the platform explaining how she gets such a good deal.

"Order a pinto bean (extra beans) and cheese burrito at Chipotle," Hutson wrote in the video. "They charge it as 2 sides it’s literally $1.94 and it slaps."

"I order it even when I have $$$," she added.

Hutson told Fox News Digital that she’s been ordering the cheese and bean burrito for over six years, starting when she was a teen living in Colorado.

"I always used to order it as a kid because I just liked bean and cheese burritos," Hutson told Fox News Digital in a message.

As she got older, Hutson said her Chipotle order occasionally became a necessity.

"These burritos have saved me a couple times when I really didn’t have money for food," Hutson said. "They’re filling with good protein, so I want to help out anyone in a similar position."

Hutson said that out of "hundreds" of times of ordering a cheese and bean burrito, she said she’s only gotten pushback once when a Chipotle employee and their manager apparently tried to charge it as a "three-pointer," which is a burrito with only three ingredients.

However, in the end, Hutson said she was able to get the burrito charged as two sides.

Though Hutson said her bean and cheese burrito is charged as two sides every time she orders it in-person, Chipotle does not allow customers to order burritos or bowls with only two ingredients on the website or app. Hutson’s hack is only available to order in person.

Hutson said she decided to share the hack on TikTok when she recently went to Chipotle with her sister in Colorado.

Though she hoped the video would "do pretty well," Hutson said she "didn’t know it would blow up to this extent."

Since it was posted last week, the video has been viewed more than 985,800 times as of Monday morning.

Hutson said that reactions to her video have been "mixed, as always on the internet."

Many commenters said they already knew about the "hack."

"This was meant for me," one person wrote. "I’ve been exclusively doing this for years."

Someone else commented: "I do it w cheese and rice."

"I’ve been gatekeeping this my whole life," another commenter said. "This is the only thing I get at Chipotle."

Some commenters even shared their own Chipotle deals.

One person wrote: "I get a kids mean for 5.30 two tacos, a drink and chips."

"Bowl extra rice extra beans 2 bucks," another person said.

Other commenters explained Chipotle’s three-point system.

"Ask for a 3 pointer," one person said. "It’s basically a bowl with less ingredients for $5."

Someone else, who said they used to work for Chipotle, added: "It’s called a 3 pointer. Meat/guacamole is 2 points and anything else is 1pt per side."

