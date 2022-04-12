Krispy Kreme to sell a dozen doughnuts for the price of a gallon of gas

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Krispy Kreme announced it will sell a dozen glazed doughnuts for the price of one gallon of gas on Wednesdays, starting April 13.

"While Americans deal with the rising PPG – price per gallon – of gasoline, we’re lowering our PPOG – price per Original Glaze," said Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena in the company's press release.

Krispy Kreme will pull the average national gas price the Monday prior from AAA's gas price tracker and set the price of a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts accordingly for that Wednesday.

"… We hope providing a little doughnut deflation will allow them to share some smiles during a difficult time," said Skena in the statement.

The offer will run until May 4 at certain participating Krispy Kremes, not including Times Square locations. Customers can visit the Krispy Kreme site to find out if their local shop is participating in the offer.

Guests can order up to two dozen doughnuts each for the price of a single gallon of gas. Orders can be placed in-store, in the drive-thru, online, or through the app.