Starbucks worker reveals inside-out paper cups in viral TikTok video

A video on TikTok has gone viral for showing off a set of paper Starbucks cups that appear to be inside out.

The clip, posted last week by TikTok user @sereniteaboyyo, who goes by Serenity, starts by showing a stack of white paper cups.

Serenity then picks up a few of the cups and reveals that the Starbucks logo and other markings are on the inside, rather than the outside.

Since it was posted last week, the seven-second clip has been viewed more than 2 million times as of Tuesday morning.

Many people who commented on the video took the opportunity to make jokes about the unusual cups.

"It’s Opposite Day at Starbucks," someone commented.

One person joked that the company should be called "Buckstar" because of the inverse cups.

Another person said: "Coffee goes on the outside then. New rules."

Other commenters made more existential jokes and comments about the inside-out cups.

"We are the coffee now," someone wrote.

One person chimed in: "We get in the cup and the coffee drinks us."

"I haven’t been able to describe how I’ve been feeling recently but this is it," another person wrote.

Some commenters were worried about the ink from the logo getting into the coffee.

"Wont [sic] the hot coffee make the ink come off?" one person asked.

Someone else said: "Wow all that green dye will probably get in the coffee."

"Taste the brand in every cup!" another person commented.

Meanwhile, other commenters pointed out that the unique cups could be a good marketing opportunity.

"The new April 1st cups are in!" one person wrote.

Someone else added: "Sell them as limited edition, make some real Starbucks."

"Save those cups," another person commented. "They may have a large value one day."

