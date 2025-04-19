Enoki mushroom packages recalled for possible listeria contamination

A New York company is recalling some packages of its mushrooms because of possible listeria contamination.

Harvest NYC Inc. issued a recall of 200-gram packages of the Enoki Mushroom on Wednesday and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the recall on Friday.

The mushroom packages are being recalled "because they may be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems," according to the FDA notice.

FOOD SOLD AT TARGET IS RECALLED DUE TO ELEVATED LEAD LEVELS

The recalled mushrooms were distributed by Hofood99 Inc. to retail stores nationwide, the FDA said.

They come in a green plastic package with the barcode 6975730520101 on the back label.

The recall was initiated after samples collected from a store in Buffalo, New York, revealed the presence of listeria monocytogenes in some of the packages, according to the FDA.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Although healthy persons may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women," the FDA notice stated.

No illnesses have been reported, the FDA said.

Anyone who purchased these mushroom packages between Jan. 11-31 is "urged to destroy the products immediately or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund."

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

Last month, New Age International Inc. recalled all lots of its Daily Veggies brand Enoki Mushroom because of listeria concerns, according to the FDA.

Enoki mushrooms are commonly used in Asian cuisine.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

They are highly nutritious, packing a good amount of fiber, antioxidants and B vitamins into each serving, according to Healthline.