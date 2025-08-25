Expand / Collapse search
Health

Eating meat could protect against cancer-related death, study suggests

Research challenges common assumptions about protein consumption and mortality rates

Angelica Stabile By Angelica Stabile Fox News
Dr. Marc Siegel breaks down the 'carnivore diet' for babies, calls it an addiction Video

Dr. Marc Siegel breaks down the 'carnivore diet' for babies, calls it an addiction

Fox News senior medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel joins "The Faulkner Focus" to explain why he's against the "carnivore diet" for babies.

Eating more meat could be beneficial for the body, a new study suggests.

Recent research from Canada’s McMaster University revealed that animal-sourced foods are not linked to a higher risk of death.

The study discovered that animal proteins could also offer protective benefits against cancer-related mortality, according to a press release from the university.

RED MEAT CAN HELP YOUR MOOD IF PART OF A HEALTHY, BALANCED DIET, STUDY SUGGESTS

Researchers analyzed data from nearly 16,000 adults, aged 19 and older, considering how much animal and plant protein they typically consumed.

They also examined whether these diet patterns were associated with a risk of dying from causes such as heart disease and cancer.

A man eating a cheeseburger.

Researchers discovered that animal-sourced protein could offer protective benefits against cancer-related mortality. (iStock)

The results revealed no increased risk of death in association with eating more animal protein.

The data also showed a "modest but significant reduction" in cancer-related mortality.

No associations were found between total protein, animal protein or plant protein and the risk of death from any cause, according to the study.

But when plant and animal protein were analyzed, the results "remained consistent," which suggests that plant protein has a "minimal impact on cancer mortality, while animal protein may offer a small protective effect."

cutting into steak

Animal protein consumption had no impact on the risk of death in this study. (iStock)

The findings were published in the journal Applied Physiology, Nutrition and Metabolism.

"Combined with decades of clinical trial evidence, the findings support the inclusion of animal proteins as part of a healthy dietary pattern," the press release stated.

Research supervisor Stuart Phillips, professor and chair of the Department of Kinesiology at McMaster University, commented in the same release that there is "a lot of confusion around protein," including how much and what kind to eat, and what it implies for long-term health.

"This study adds clarity, which is important for anyone trying to make informed, evidence-based decisions about what they eat," Phillips wrote.

girl eating salad with steak

"It’s clear both animal and plant protein foods promote health and longevity," a lead researcher said. (iStock)

"It was imperative that our analysis used the most rigorous, gold standard methods to assess usual intake and mortality risk," he continued.

"These methods allowed us to account for fluctuations in daily protein intake and provide a more accurate picture of long-term eating habits."

Lead researcher Yanni Papanikolaou, president of Nutritional Strategies, also commented that when both observational data and clinical research are considered, "it’s clear that both animal and plant protein foods promote health and longevity."

Fox News Digital reached out to the study researchers for comment.

This research was funded by the National Cattlemen's Beef Association (NCBA), although the researchers noted that NCBA was "not involved in the study design, data collection and analysis or publication of the findings."

Angelica Stabile is a lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital.

