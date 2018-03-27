Texas Rangers' new hot dog-stuffed pickle is dividing fans

Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, is home to the Texas Rangers and one divisive food: the Dilly Dog.

Globe Life Park announced its 2018 season food offerings and it includes a sizable deep-fried hot dog-stuffed pickle. The Dilly Dog starts with a beef hot dog placed inside a hollowed-out Best Maid pickle that is then dipped in batter and deep-fried. But the unique park fare is dividing fans.

“Thanks for alerting me to this and haunting my dreams @chaugh ..I no longer fear hell, because I have seen the 'dilly dog’,” one person tweeted.

“I want this! The Dilly Dog! The Texas Rangers will be selling it at their games this year,” another wrote.

Someone simply wrote, “No!!”

One Twitter user in favor of the new food pointed out, “Y’all put relish on your hot dogs already. What’s wrong with this?”

Some sports journalists weighed in on the matter, and were equally as torn.

“Pickles on their own — delicious, depending on the person,” Charlotte Carroll writes on Sports Illustrated. “But stuffed together and deep fried? Absolutely not.”

While Tim Ciesco of NBC5 tweeted about the hot dog, “Y’all — I think I may have died and gone to heaven.”

Delaware North, the company handling concessions at Globe Life Park, has built up a reputation for its over-the-top offerings. In the past, Globe Life Park has served up two-foot-long tamales and giant hot dogs, Eater reports.