Tesla files to trademark 'Teslaquila,' Elon Musk says it's 'coming soon'

Tesla fans, get ready for “Teslaquila.”

The company submitted a trademark application for the word on Monday, suggesting a tequila with Tesla branding could be on the way. The form is visible on the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office site.

Tesla’s “intent to use” filing indicates it's not using the word now but plans to at some point down the line, CNBC reported.

Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk, also tweeted a link to the report. “Teslaquila coming soon …” he wrote Friday.

BURGER KING IS AMERICA'S FASTEST DRIVE-THRU, STUDY FINDS

The 47-year-old executive was quick to offer his millions of Twitter followers a mockup of the “Teslaquila” logo, as well.

“Visual approximation,” he wrote when posting a photo.

Tesla did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment on Sunday afternoon.

It’s not the first time Musk has spoken about a Tesla tequila brand: He tweeted that Tesla “has gone completely and totally bankrupt” in an April Fool's Day post.

“So bankrupt, you can't believe it,” he added, before poking fun at himself.

BEN & JERRY'S HOSTING HALLOWEEN TOURS OF FLAVOR GRAVEYARD IN VERMONT

“Elon was found passed out against a Tesla Model 3, surrounded by 'Teslaquilla' bottles, the tracks of dried tears still visible on his cheeks,” Musk quipped.