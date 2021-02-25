Tanqueray is launching alcohol-free gin

You can now have Tanqueray without the alcohol.

The 191-year-old gin company introduced its booze-free option to fans on Thursday, which has been named Tanqueray 0.0%.

This zero-alcohol beverage is meant to offer the same taste as its Tanqueray London Dry gin, but for people who don’t drink or are taking a break from liquor.

BUCKINGHAM PALACE GIN TO BE SOLD TO PUBLIC FOR A TASTE OF ROYAL LIFE

Typically, Tanqueray’s signature gin has an alcohol by volume content that ranges between 43.1% and 47.3% depending on whether it is domestically distributed or exported, according to the Gin Foundry, a leading gin review website.

Buyers of Tanqueray’s alcohol-free gin can expect to taste the brand’s "distinct blend" of botanicals, including piney juniper, peppery coriander, aromatic angelica and sweet licorice, according to the company’s press release.

RYAN REYNOLDS RESPONDS TO QUEEN ELIZABETH LAUNCHING HER OWN GIN LINE

"Created by distilling the same botanicals used in Tanqueray London Dry Gin, the botanicals are individually immersed in water, heated and then distilled before being expertly blended together to capture the essence of Tanqueray in a delicious alcohol-free alternative," said Tanqueray Master Distiller Terry Fraser, in a statement.

Tanqueray also claims its zero-alcohol option is extremely low in calories when served without tonics or cocktail mixtures. The new beverage roughly has 6 calories in each 1.7-ounce serving.

BAILEYS LAUNCHES A 'LIGHT' LIQUEUR THAT HAS 40% LESS SUGAR THAN ITS SIGNATURE IRISH CREAM

Tanqueray 0.0% will become available for purchase in the U.K. and Spain starting in March. The suggested retail price is $22.41 (£16) for every 23.7-ounce bottle.

The beverage joins the brand's lineup of Tanqueray London Dry, Tanqueray No. Ten, Tanqueray Rangpur, Tanqueray Flor De Sevilla, Tanqueray Blackcurrant Royale and many other limited editions.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Non-alcoholic and low-alcohol spirits have gained popularity in recent years outside of "Dry January" and "Sober for October" trends.

According to a recent report from IWSR Drinks Market Analysis Limited, consumers are expected to drive up this market up 31% by 2024 in 10 global markets, which includes the U.S. and U.K.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"What we’re seeing is a moderation trend that’s sweeping across key global markets, and that’s bringing with it increased demand for reduced alcohol, or alcohol-free drinks," said ISWR’s CEO Mark Meek in its February report. "Brand owners will have an important role to play in the future development of no- and low alcohol, as increasing the breadth of products available to consumers and their price points will support category growth and broaden its appeal."