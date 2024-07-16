'My mother’s cheesecake' recipe is the ultimate nostalgic dessert: 'Delicious bite'

There's nothing like a recipe passed down from Mom or Dad.

"This cheesecake recipe is special to me because it's my mom's!" said Aaron Pinson, co-owner and operator of AnywhereKosher.com in Los Angeles, California.

He said this cheesecake recipe has been a hit in his family for years, but that the recipe itself is even older.

"It's a lighter version of a classic cheesecake. Most cheesecakes use a block of cream cheese, but this one uses whipped cream cheese," he said.

"Even though it's lighter, it still has that rich and creamy texture we all love. It's like a delicious bite of history in every mouthful."

My Mother's Cheesecake recipe from Aaron Pinson of AnywhereKosher.com

Makes 12 servings

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 80 minutes

Ingredients

For the crust

1½ packages of Lieber’s (or brand of choice) graham crackers

¼ cup of oil

Directions

For the filling

4 eggs

1¼ cup sugar

1 package of vanilla sugar

4 tubs of Norman’s (or brand of choice) 8 oz whipped cream cheese

For the crust

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F.

2. Crush the graham crackers until fine crumbs are formed. You can use a food processor or place them in a sealed plastic bag and crush with a rolling pin.

3. In a medium bowl, combine the graham cracker crumbs with the oil until well coated. Press the mixture evenly into the bottom and sides of a 9-inch springform pan to form the crust.

4. Place the crust in the preheated oven and bake for about 10 minutes, or until lightly golden. Remove from the oven and let it cool completely.

For the filling

1. In a large mixing bowl, crack the eggs and whisk them lightly.

2. Add the sugar and vanilla sugar to the eggs and whisk until well combined.

3. Add the whipped cream cheese to the bowl and use an electric mixer or a whisk to mix everything until smooth and creamy.

4. Pour the filling into the cooled graham cracker crust, spreading it evenly.

Baking

1. Place the springform pan in the oven and bake for about 1 hour and 20 minutes, or until the center is set and the edges are slightly golden.

2. Turn off the oven and leave the cheesecake in the oven for another hour.

3. Once cooled, refrigerate the cheesecake for at least 2 hours or overnight to allow it to set completely.

Pro tip: Cover the springform pan with a sheet of foil to prevent burning or browning the top.

Serving

1. Before serving, you can optionally garnish the cheesecake with whipped cream, fresh berries, or a dusting of powdered sugar. You can add melted milk chocolate or caramel syrup to the top, too.

2. Slice the baked cheesecake and serve the whipped cream cheese cheesecake chilled. Enjoy.

This original recipe is owned by anywherekosher.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.