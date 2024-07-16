Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE

'My mother’s cheesecake' recipe is the ultimate nostalgic dessert: 'Delicious bite'

California food blogger shares cherished mother’s cheesecake recipe

By Perri Ormont Blumberg Fox News
Published
There's nothing like a recipe passed down from Mom or Dad.

"This cheesecake recipe is special to me because it's my mom's!" said Aaron Pinson, co-owner and operator of AnywhereKosher.com in Los Angeles, California.

He said this cheesecake recipe has been a hit in his family for years, but that the recipe itself is even older. 

"It's a lighter version of a classic cheesecake. Most cheesecakes use a block of cream cheese, but this one uses whipped cream cheese," he said.

"Even though it's lighter, it still has that rich and creamy texture we all love. It's like a delicious bite of history in every mouthful."

My-Mothers-Cheesecake-Recipe

If you're craving a smooth and creamy cheesecake but want something slightly lighter, check out this delicious family recipe from Aaron Pinson that features whipped cream cheese. (Aaron Pinson)

My Mother's Cheesecake recipe from Aaron Pinson of AnywhereKosher.com

Makes 12 servings

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 80 minutes

Ingredients

For the crust

1½ packages of Lieber’s (or brand of choice) graham crackers

¼ cup of oil

My-Mothers-Cheesecake-Recipe-mixing

The secret ingredient in Pinson's light and fluffy cheesecake mixture is whipped cream cheese instead of the traditional single block. (Aaron Pinson)

Directions

For the filling

4 eggs

1¼ cup sugar

1 package of vanilla sugar

4 tubs of Norman’s (or brand of choice) 8 oz whipped cream cheese

My-Mothers-Cheesecake-Recipe-crust

Crush your graham crackers in a bag before combining with butter and firmly press down the crust mixture in a well-oiled springform pan. (Aaron Pinson)

For the crust

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F.

2. Crush the graham crackers until fine crumbs are formed. You can use a food processor or place them in a sealed plastic bag and crush with a rolling pin.

3. In a medium bowl, combine the graham cracker crumbs with the oil until well coated. Press the mixture evenly into the bottom and sides of a 9-inch springform pan to form the crust.

4. Place the crust in the preheated oven and bake for about 10 minutes, or until lightly golden. Remove from the oven and let it cool completely.

For the filling

1. In a large mixing bowl, crack the eggs and whisk them lightly.

2. Add the sugar and vanilla sugar to the eggs and whisk until well combined.

3. Add the whipped cream cheese to the bowl and use an electric mixer or a whisk to mix everything until smooth and creamy.

4. Pour the filling into the cooled graham cracker crust, spreading it evenly.

My-Mothers-Cheesecake-Recipe-baked

Bake the cheesecake for an hour and 20 minutes, or until the edges are slightly golden and the middle is just set. (Aaron Pinson)

Baking

1. Place the springform pan in the oven and bake for about 1 hour and 20 minutes, or until the center is set and the edges are slightly golden.

2. Turn off the oven and leave the cheesecake in the oven for another hour.

3. Once cooled, refrigerate the cheesecake for at least 2 hours or overnight to allow it to set completely.

Pro tip: Cover the springform pan with a sheet of foil to prevent burning or browning the top.

mothers-cheesecake-split

From one family to another, give this delectable cheesecake recipe a try this summer if you're in the mood for something light, creamy and delicious. (Aaron Pinson)

Serving

1. Before serving, you can optionally garnish the cheesecake with whipped cream, fresh berries, or a dusting of powdered sugar. You can add melted milk chocolate or caramel syrup to the top, too.

2. Slice the baked cheesecake and serve the whipped cream cheese cheesecake chilled. Enjoy.

This original recipe is owned by anywherekosher.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.

Perri Ormont Blumberg is a contributing lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital.