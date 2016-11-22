Suit alleges TGI Friday's hid high drink prices

Customers in New Jersey are suing the TGI Friday's restaurant chain, claiming it didn't print drink prices in its menus so customers would not know about what they say are excessive prices.

The lawsuit also asserts that the chain used "menu engineering" to charge different costs for the same drinks depending on whether they were ordered in the bar area or dining room.

The suit seeks payments of $100 per beverage for customers who ordered beer, soda or mixed drinks.

T.G.I. Friday's lists the cost of food items on its menu, but does not disclose the price of beverages, something the lawsuit claims is known as “menu engineering,” a strategic act to exploit consumer psychology and manipulate perceptions.

It claims the restaurant practices “bait and switch” advertising, in which it would charge different prices for the same drink depending on whether it was ordered in the bar or seating area.

The Texas-based chain says in a court filing that the allegations are "without merit."

In 2013, T.G.I. Friday’s restaurants in New Jersey were raided as part of “Operation Swill” and agreed to pay a $500,000 fine for serving customers cheap booze when they paid for top shelf.