Subway customer roasted for unusual sandwich order: 'That's actually so wrong'

Well, if a hot dog is a sandwich, maybe this woman’s drunken order can be, too.

A young woman from London looking to sate her drunchies has sparked some pretty fierce responses on Twitter after she shared a photo of her Subway sandwich order.

Anna stopped by a local Subway sandwich shop after a night out of drinking, she shared on Twitter.

The 20-year-old placed her order with the employee -- which is when things took a turn.

“First time in Subway and the worker took a picture of my order. Am I doing this wrong,” Anna wrote on Twitter, along with a picture of the employee taking a picture of her sandwich with his phone.

Soon after, Anna dropped the photo of her sandwich order on Twitter, as well -- cucumbers, shredded cheese and black olives on toasted bread.

The unusual combination viral with over 100,000 combined likes on the two photos – and hundreds of comments expressing confusion.

The judgment got so bad that Anna tried to defend her actions with a follow-up tweet clarifying the situation.

“hi my mentions are crazy so to clarify: I was drunk, there’s no meat because I’m a veggie, no, I would not like to go to Subway with you,” she said.

However, her explanation likely won’t be enough to calm the Twittersphere.

For those who like their Subway sandwiches a little less on the creative side, the sandwich chain announced recently that for a limited time, it will be launching its fall menu, which will include a collection of ciabatta sliders and a 13-hour pit-smoked brisket sandwich, featuring a zesty barbecue sauce and smoked cheddar cheese.