Thief breaks into Subway sandwich shop, fixes himself chicken hero

A hungry crook broke into a Subway sandwich shop in Washington DC and fixed himself a midnight snack, police said.

The suspect, wearing a collard shirt and khaki shorts, broke into the store in the Northwest section of the city at about 1:50 a.m. on Aug. 2, DC police said.

He grabbed a bag of chips before launching himself over the sandwich counter and falling to the floor, video of the break in shows.

He then scans the sandwich-making area of the fast-food shop before settling on a loaf of bread and assembling a foot-long sandwich, the video shows.

Police told NBC 4 Washington that the chicken sandwich was worth about $8.

The suspect stumbled out of the sandwich shop and has not been caught, authorities said.

He’s wanted for burglary, according to cops.