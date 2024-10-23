'Stay Married Chicken,' indulgent and delicious, has 'definitely worked,' says family-minded creator

"Marry Me Chicken" first went viral back in 2016.

But now that the wedding is over, what's next?

Enter Leslie Stern's "Stay Married Chicken," a twist on her family's chicken limone recipe.

Stern posts recipes and cooking content on her social media pages — and gave the dish its tongue-in-cheek moniker due to the reliability and simplicity of the recipe.

"'Marry Me Chicken' is something a little bit more indulgent," Stern told Fox News Digital in a Zoom interview from her home in Illinois. "It uses heavy cream. It uses chicken broth. It uses Parmesan. Sun-dried tomatoes. Really great things." (See the video at the top of this article.)

Stern used to frequently make "Marry Me Chicken" for her family, but "it's something that's a little bit heavier."

Looking to lighten things up, Stern thought of her family's chicken limone recipe, which she said she ate every Friday night as a child. When she re-created and posted it on her social media platforms, she gave it a new name: "Stay Married Chicken."

"This is something you cook and you just keep coming back to," she said.

"My parents have made it. And so I've been making that for my husband, now for my friends, my family," Stern said. "If you've been to my house, you've definitely had this."

The "simple" recipe has ingredients that most people already have in their kitchens, Stern told Fox News Digital.

To make the chicken, Stern begins by coating her chicken breasts in half-and-half, due to an egg allergy in her house.

Afterward, she dredges the chicken breasts in breadcrumbs and sears them in a skillet.

While the majority of the ingredients are pantry staples, two things must be fresh: basil and lemon juice, she said.

"Fresh lemon juice is the key," she said. "Fresh basil is also the key. Good, fresh basil and then good olive oil."

These ingredients, she said, create a "magic" sauce for the chicken.

"They're actually going on 39 years of marriage this March."

For what it's worth, the "Stay Married Chicken" dish already has a success story under its belt: Stern's parents. The two "love" the name change, she said.

"They think it's true because they're actually going on 39 years of marriage this March," she said. "So, it's definitely worked. I think that's the secret to the recipe."

Stay Married Chicken recipe by Leslie Stern

Serves 3-4

Ingredients

For the chicken

4-6 pieces of thinly sliced chicken breast

1/3 cup half & half (for coating)

1½ cups seasoned breadcrumbs

Olive oil (enough to coat the bottom of the pan)

2 tablespoons butter

Seasonings: salt, pepper, Italian seasonings, garlic powder



For the lemon sauce

Juice of 2 large lemons (about ½ cup, fresh juice only — must be fresh)

Equal parts olive oil

2 garlic cloves, grated

A handful of fresh basil, chopped

A dash of salt, pepper, Italian seasoning, and paprika

4-5 slices of lemon

Directions

Lemon sauce

1. In a bowl, combine the lemon juice, salt, pepper, Italian seasoning, grated garlic and paprika. Let sit for 1 minute.

2. Slowly whisk in an equal amount of olive oil until well combined. Stir in chopped basil and set aside.

Tip: Use extra lemon and oil for an extra saucy chicken.

Chicken

1. Preheat your oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit.

2. Season the chicken breasts with salt, pepper and Italian seasonings.

3. Place the chicken in a bowl and pour the half & half over it, ensuring all pieces are evenly coated. Dip each chicken breast into the seasoned breadcrumbs, covering all sides.

4. Heat a heavy-bottomed pan and add a swirl of olive oil and a teaspoon of butter. The oil should just coat the bottom of the pan.

5. Once the oil is hot, sear the chicken for about 2–3 minutes on each side until golden brown. (The chicken doesn't need to be fully cooked; it will finish in the oven.)

6. Remove the browned chicken and place it on a paper towel-lined plate. Repeat with the remaining pieces.

Combine and bake

7. Once all the chicken is browned, place it back in the hot pan over a medium heat and top with lemon slices. Pour the lemon sauce over the chicken.

8. Let it bubble on the stove for about 2 minutes.

9. Transfer the pan to the oven and bake for 15-20 minutes, until golden brown and bubbling.

10. Keep warm at 200 degrees Fahrenheit until ready to serve. Pairs nicely with roasted potatoes, pasta, veggies or rice.

This recipe is owned by Leslie Stern and was shared with Fox News Digital.