Stars, stripes and suds: Where to drink this Independence Day

On many major holidays, most Americans refrain from spending the entire day at a bar. But the Fourth of July is a little different.

According to WalletHub, it’s America’s biggest drinking day with consumers forking over more than $1 billion for beer alone. Any bar worth its weight in margarita salt is hip to this spending trend, and goes out of its way to celebrate Independence Day.

Here are 11 of them, and since most feature outdoor spaces, you won’t miss the fireworks.



1. Coney Island Brewery – Brooklyn, N.Y

You don’t have to be a hot dog eating champion to celebrate the Fourth of July at Coney Island. Coney Island Brewery, the official beer sponsor for Nathan’s Annual Hot Dog Eating Contest, is hosting the unofficial after party at its outdoor beer garden on Surf Avenue. There’s no cover charge, but there will be at least eight beers, including the uber popular Mermaid Pilsner, on tap.

2. UP on the Roof – Greenville, S.C.

Boasting nearly 360-degree views of downtown Greenville, UP on the Roof is the antithesis of a speakeasy. Thanks to its location — on the 8th floor of the Embassy Suites by Hilton Greenville Downtown — the bar allows patrons to escape the crowds gathering on the streets to watch one of the state’s largest fireworks shows. To celebrate this Independence Day, UP on the Roof will be serving special handcrafted bottled cocktails including Strawberry Thyme and a Roof-tini.

3. Avery Brewing Company – Boulder, Colo.

One glass of beer can have up to 300 calories. So, burn 'em to earn 'em at this foot race hosted by Avery Brewing Company in Boulder, Colo. The Four on the Fourth race is a 4K where the first-place male and female finishers, over 21 of course, win their weight in free beer. Runners up for 2nd and 3rd place receive cases or six-packs, and anyone underage who places gets a gift certificate. All runners are invited to the post-race party featuring a full breakfast and — what else — Avery beer.

4. Deck Nine Observatory Bar – Austin, Texas

Yes, this place has gorgeous panoramic views of Austin's downtown, Texas Hill Country and Lady Bird Lake (home to the annual Fourth of July concert and fireworks). But the best part about hanging out at Deck Nine Observatory Bar is the menu. Get creative at the Pick-Your-Spirit cocktail bar while you wait for a plate of twice-cooked pork ribs or green curry shrimp skewers. Disclaimer: Deck Nine Observatory Bar’s homemade beer bread will ruin regular bread for you.

5. Umbrella Bar – Squaw Valley, Calif.

At an elevation of over 8,000 feet, Umbrella Bar isn’t America’s most accessible bar (you have to take the Aerial Tram up to Squaw Valley’s High camp). But it is America’s only mountaintop bar with a jacuzzi and a pool. It also overlooks Lake Tahoe and the Sierra Nevada. This July Fourth, Umbrella Bar is part of High Camp’s Freedom Fest featuring drinks, live DJs, swimming and skiing. Yes, the resort’s runs will be open in July.

6. State Street Provisions – Boston, Mass.

Reservations aren’t accepted so show up early if you want a seat at this go-to Boston bar on July Fourth. Just a stone’s throw from where the Boston Tea Party went down, State Street Provisions is paying homage to its local, and national, history with July Fourth special drinks like the Eleanor — named for one of the Tea Party ships. The recently renovated patio will be open for lunch and dinner, but if you want to take advantage of $1 oysters, you have to stay past 11 p.m.

7. No-Li Brewhouse – Spokane, Wash.

You may have never heard of No-Li Brewhouse, but Blake Shelton definitely has. After a 2014 concert in Spokane, the country music star spent hundreds of dollars stocking up on No-Li beer. On July Fourth, the 2016 winner of Washington’s best large brewery award is teaming up with the City of Spokane to host a public party in Riverfront Park. Party-goers of legal drinking age can toast to America with a patriotic pint of the night’s drink special: Red, White and No-Li Brew.

8. North River Lobster Company – New York, N.Y.

Boats and beer go together like stars and stripes. So, if you have an extra $321 laying around, buy a ticket for this floating July Fourth package including beer buckets, a lobster entrée and an all-you-can-drink open bar. The drink of the night will be the Pop-Sea-Cle, a cocktail crafted around red, white and blue firecracker popsicles. A DJ will be spinning tunes during the four-hour cruise, culminating with the 40th Annual Macy’s Fourth of July fireworks extravaganza in the East River.

9. The Rooftop – Washington, D.C.

Party like its America’s birthday at this Dupont Circle rooftop bash aptly advertised as “America.” Budweiser, one of the event’s sponsors, will introduce limited edition camouflage bottles dedicated to the men and women serving in the United States Armed Forces. The Rooftop, located above the Embassy Row Hotel, is also bringing in a live DJ and Silent Disco dance party gear for partygoers to use. Hotel guests can party for free and the public can purchase $30 day-passes.

10. JAX Brewery Bistro Bar – New Orleans, La.

With its balcony seating overlooking the Mississippi, JAX Brewery Bistro Bar is the perfect spot to nurse a cold one and catch the annual Dueling Barges Fireworks Show on the river below. Expect to see purple, yellow and green Mardi Gras colors in the sky above, and note how the fireworks are timed to the patriotic music playing in the background. There will also be live music to help patrons make use of the bar’s open dance floor.

11. American Social Bar & Kitchen – Miami, Fla.

Pay tribute to our country’s colorful past in this American bar decorated with more than 150 framed TIME magazine covers representing iconic moments in American history. Reserve the Kennedy Lounge for a private Fourth of July party, head out to the waterfront patio to catch the downtown Miami fireworks show, or hang out and be social around the pour-it-yourself beers on tap. The bar will also be mixing special Independence Day concoctions including Lady Liberty, Spirit of America, the Firecracker and Strawberry Spangled Banner.