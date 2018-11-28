Starbucks' new juniper latte drawing mixed reviews, strange comparisons: 'It tastes like grass and dirt'

When it comes to capturing the spirit of the season, no one does a better job than Starbucks. With their array of syrupy-sweet holiday beverages like the peppermint mocha and gingerbread latte, the coffee chain knows how to serve up festivity in a cup. But their latest concoction is drawing some strange comparisons that aren’t so cheerful.

MOST POPULAR BABY NAMES OF 2018 ARE SAME TWO YOU'VE PROBABLY ALREADY GUESSED

The juniper latte, which the chain debuted Tuesday, is the latest wintery beverage to land on the menu. It features a “hint of juniper and sage, an evergreen aroma and citrus notes” and is made with espresso and steamed milk infused with juniper syrup and topped with foam and pine-citrus sugar, according to the press release.

Reactions to the beverage have been mixed. Many people didn’t know what juniper is. For those wondering, it’s an evergreen tree or shrub that grows small purple berries, most commonly used to make gin.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Some people fully jumped on board the bandwagon, claiming the new drink is perfect for the season. Others, however likened it to some inedible items, including Pine Sol and trees.