Charlie Kirk

Starbucks barista did not want to write Charlie Kirk's name on coffee cup in viral video

Starbucks confirms there is no policy in place about preventing Kirk's name from being written on drinks

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
Charlie Kirk is shown describing his favorite Starbucks drink to a young attendee at event

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk describes his favorite Starbucks drink, a mint majesty with two honeys, to a young attendee at his event. The video was posted recently on social media.

A viral video posted on TikTok claims a Starbucks barista refused to write Charlie Kirk's name for an order.

Many fans have been paying tribute to Kirk by ordering his favorite drink at the coffee chain, a mint majesty tea with two honeys.

The TikToker recorded two videos, the first sharing that her husband went to order the drink at a Starbucks in Yucaipa, California, and the barista told him he had to "pick a different name" because they don't "honor politics here."

She then went to the same Starbucks herself to see what would happen, according to the video, and ordered the drink with Kirk's name.

When the barista asked for the name of the order, the user responded, "Charlie Kirk."

Charlie Kirk's favorite Starbucks drink, a mint majesty with two honeys

Fans have been ordering Charlie Kirk's favorite mint majesty tea with honey from Starbucks in tribute to him. A mint majesty drink is shown above.  (@DigitalGal_X/X)

"We can't do political names, but it didn't even ask for a name to begin with, so it will be $3.75, OK," the barista replied. 

The user then asked if employees could put Kirk's name on the cup.

"The sticker won't print," the barista responded. The user once again asked why the workers couldn't write the name on the cup.

"I could, but I could write Charlie," the barista said as the user continued to press the issue.

"Because it's political," she then responded.

Charlie Kirk in October 2024

Kirk is shown above at a Turning Point event. The conservative activist was assassinated last week.  (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

"Political?" the user questioned. 

"Yes," the barista said, adding that she would begin working on the order. 

"Forget it, I don't want it," the user then said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Starbucks for comment about the incident in the video.

Starbucks confirmed to Fox News Digital there is no policy preventing Kirk's name from being used, and a spokesperson said Starbucks is "working to understand what took place in this store."

Fox News Digital also reached out to the TikToker for comment and permission to share the video. 

Kirk was asked at a Turning Point conference about a month ago to name his Starbucks order.

Starbucks

"We're working to understand what took place," Starbucks said in comments to Fox News Digital. (Getty Images)

"I literally drink for one reason, because I lose my voice very easily. … I drink like nine of them a day, otherwise I lose my voice," Kirk responded.  

Fans on TikTok, X and Instagram have shared photos of their Starbucks orders paying tribute to Kirk.

One user, @DigitalGal_X, captioned a photo of her drink on X, "Just stopped by Starbucks and got a mint majesty tea with two honeys – Charlie Kirk's favorite."

She continued in her post, "Rest easy, this one's for you. Have a good Tuesday, everyone. #TuesdayMotivaton."

Ashley J. DiMella is a Lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital. 

