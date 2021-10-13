3 bean chicken soup for a cozy fall dinner idea

As temperatures are starting to drop, it’s the perfect time for soup.

Debi Morgan, the creator of Southern food blog Quiche My Grits, recently shared her "Three Bean Chicken Soup" recipe with Fox News.

In her blog post, Morgan says the southwest-style soup is easy to put together and is "ready in a snap." It's also a great fall dinner idea.

Once you’ve made the dish, it can be stored in the freezer for up to three months, Morgan says.

"Three Bean Chicken Soup gets the party started with great flavor and soothing comfort," Morgan writes on her blog. "It's a healthy soup for cold, winter nights and chilly days at home."

To try it yourself, here’s the "Three Bean Chicken Soup" recipe from Quiche My Grits.

Ingredients

1 medium onion, diced

3 sweet peppers, diced

1 tablespoon. butter or olive oil

1 cup diced chicken

1 (32 oz) carton chicken broth

1 (15 oz) can black beans

1 (15 oz) can chili beans

1 (15 oz) can white beans

1 (15 oz) can fire roasted tomatoes, diced

1 (15 oz) can creamed corn

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon turmeric

½ teaspoon garlic powder

pepper to taste

½ cup fresh cilantro, chopped

Sour cream, cheese, cilantro and tortilla chips to garnish (optional)

Instructions

1. In a large Dutch oven or stock pot, sauté onion and diced peppers in butter or olive oil for several minutes over medium heat.

2. Add chicken, then continue to stir until browned.

3. Pour in chicken broth and bring to a boil.

4. Add canned beans (undrained), tomatoes and corn. Stir well.

5. Season with cumin, turmeric, garlic powder and pepper.

6. Add chopped fresh cilantro and mix all ingredients together.

7. Simmer soup for 20 minutes on low heat.

8. Ladle soup into bowls and top with sour cream, cheese and tortilla strips if desired.

