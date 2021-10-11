Smoked garlic pig shots for the ultimate game day appetizer

If there’s ever been an appetizer that shouts "Game Day," it would be this.

"These pig shots feature smoked cream cheese, plus bacon and some of my favorite barbecue rubs," says Nicole Johnson, owner, photographer, and recipe developer for OrWhateverYouDo.com. "Such a fun appetizer! Make one batch with spicy sausage and spicy candied bacon for an extra kick."

Read on for the recipe.

Smoked Garlic Pig Shots by Nicole Johnson from OrWhateverYouDo.com

Makes 12 servings:

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

1 kielbasa, or smoked pork sausage of your choice

1 pound bacon

2 tablespoons Meat Church Honey Hog Rub or rub of choice

8 oz cream cheese

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon The Spice Guy Roasted Garlic Blend or one teaspoon of garlic powder

1 cup sharp Cheddar cheese

½ cup vinegar-based BBQ sauce

Instructions:

Preheat your smoker to 180° F. Take the cream cheese out of the package, put it on parchment or non-stick foil, and score it on the top. Brush with olive oil. Sprinkle with the Roasted Garlic Rub. Smoke for two hours. While your cream cheese is smoking, slice your sausage into rounds that are about ½-inch to ¾-inch thick. Cut your bacon in half, sprinkle with the honey hog rub (optional) and then wrap around the sausage slices and secure with a toothpick. Place in the fridge to wait to be stuffed. Once the cream cheese is done, mix it together with the sharp cheddar cheese. Grab small portions and stuff into the little bacon/sausage cups you made before. Place the pig shots onto a rack that's been generously sprayed with grill spray or cooking spray. Turn the pellet grill up to 275° F, and cook the pig shots for 1-2 hours, or until the bacon is as crispy as you like it. During the last 30-45 minutes, top with a bit of the vinegary barbecue sauce to finish off. Serve warm. Warn people not to eat the toothpick.