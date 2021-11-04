Expand / Collapse search
RECIPES
Published

Spinach white bean soup for fall: Try the recipe

Kelsey Riley, food blogger at Planted in the Kitchen, shared her recipe with Fox News

By Perri Ormont Blumberg | Fox News
This fall, enjoy this simple yet satisfying spinach white bean soup from Kelsey Riley, food blogger at Planted in the Kitchen.

"I was inspired to make this dish when I was looking to create a comfort food that was both delicious and healthy," Riley tells Fox News. "I love making this recipe in the fall because it's the perfect soup to cozy up with on a chilly day." 

Get the recipe below.

Spinach White Bean Soup from Planted in the Kitchen

Makes 6 servings

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

4 cups vegetable broth

1 cup dry Cannellini beans (or white bean of choice), rinsed 

2 medium cloves garlic 

1 medium yellow onion

1 russet potato

2 cups fresh spinach

1 tsp. cumin

salt and pepper to taste

1 tbsp. olive oil

Instructions:

1. Pour the olive oil into a large pot and turn to medium heat. Add the diced yellow onion and sauté for about three minutes, stirring frequently. Add the garlic and continue to cook for another minute.

2. Add the vegetable broth, peeled and diced potato, well-rinsed beans, salt, pepper and cumin. Bring to a low boil.

3. Continue to cook on a low boil for about 30 minutes.

4. Remove from heat and add the spinach. Let cool slightly (be careful not to burn yourself) and use an immersion blender to blend until you have a smooth and creamy consistency.

Recipe notes: If you don’t have an immersion blender, wait until your soup has cooled down quite a bit and add to a regular blender. Be sure to let it vent a little at the top if your soup is still warm. Blend and then return to the pot to reheat before eating. 

This soup can be stored in the fridge for up to five days.

Perri Ormont Blumberg is a contributing Lifestyle Reporter for Fox News.