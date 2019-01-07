South Carolina Chick-fil-As celebrate Clemson in National Championship game with tiger paw-shaped biscuits

Ahead of Clemson University’s appearance in the College Football Playoff championship game, Chick-fil-A is getting fans in the spirit with special breakfast biscuits at select South Carolina locations Monday morning.

Multiple restaurants changed the signature breakfast biscuits — with fried chicken in the middle — into a tiger paw shape in honor of Clemson’s orange mascot.

The biscuits are available until 10:30 Monday morning at multiple locations across the state, including Clemson, Charleston, Greenville and Seneca.

Clemson faces the University of Alabama in the championship game at 8 p.m. ET. Alabama is seeking its sixth title since 2009.

It’s unclear if any of the Alabama Chick-fil-A restaurants will serve special menu items ahead of the big game Monday.

A Chick-fil-A spokesperson did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.