Chick-fil-A will soon be the No. 3 fast-food chain in America, research firm claims

Chick-fil-A is on fire.

The fast-growing chicken-sandwich franchise is poised to become the third-largest fast-food chain in the country next year by sales, replacing Subway, according to Kalinowski Equity Research.

CHICK-FIL-A OVERTAKES STARBUCKS AS TEENS' FAVORITE RESTAURANT

Chick-fil-A would leapfrog past Taco Bell, Burger King and Wendy’s, the No. 4, 5 and 6 chains respectively, according to the firm.

The privately held company “has rocketed this year,” Mark Kalinowski said. Last year, Chick-fil-A’s stores grew by nearly eight percent, to more than 2,100.

Chick-fil-A’s sales are expected to grow as much as 15 percent to $10 billion on top of 14.2 percent growth last year, according to Kalinowski.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

He estimates that comparable-store sales are up between 4.5 percent and 7.5 percent this year as the company expands beyond its Southeast stronghold, opening more stores in the Northeast and Midwest.

This article originally appeared on The New York Post.