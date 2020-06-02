Some McDonald's franchisees hope to keep reduced menu after coronavirus restrictions lifted

These McDonald’s franchisees are fans of smaller menus.

An independent group of franchises recently spoke about the benefits of having a smaller menu at the fast-food restaurant. In response to the coronavirus pandemic, some McDonald’s locations provided limited menus as they dealt with a reduced workforce and closed dining rooms.

Now, as many parts of the country are starting to reopen, some McDonald’s franchisees are saying that the menus should stay smaller.

Blake Casper, chairman of the National Owners Association (NOA), said that keeping a reduced menu would be his group’s top priority during a regular update to the association’s membership, Restaurant Business Online reported.

“The limited menu and ease of operations are allowing our teams to focus and provide blazing fast service,” Casper said. “We are convinced. Keeping our menus simplified is your NOA’s number one priority.”

According to Casper, during the coronavirus pandemic, the company’s service times were at levels “we didn’t know were possible.” He attributed this to the smaller menu, which allowed workers to focus on fewer tasks and become more efficient at performing them.

He continued: ”We are seeing improved sales throughout the country. Our teams are doing amazing work in our drive-thrus.”

In response to the pandemic, McDonald’s cut all-day breakfast sales, along with menu items that were complex and/or low sellers. Some operators have reportedly argued that the larger menu slowed service and ultimately hurt sales.

McDonald’s has previously said that all-day breakfast and other menu items would eventually return.