Popeyes releasing new logo, redesigning restaurants as part of new brand image

Popeyes is coming out of quarantine with a sleek new look.

The fast-food chain, most famous these days for its Chicken Sandwich, is launching a new logo and restaurant design as part of its “Modern Popeyes Renaissance,” the eatery shared in a press release with Fox News.

“To further spread the product love to even more guests, it was time for Popeyes® to translate its Louisiana roots in a more modern approach by completely redesigning the brand’s visual identity and restaurant image,” the release reads.

Among these changes is a “more matured logo,” which ditches the iconic red “Louisiana Kitchen, Inc.” lettering at the bottom and features uniform spacing between characters, but that's not the only upgrade Popeyes is giving its restaurants.

Completely new packaging that is “unapologetically orange” features hand-drawn patterns representative of “Louisiana heritage.”

Popeyes has already opened its first remodeled restaurant In Marrero, La., the brand shared. The new façade boasts a “clean, contemporary white exterior [that] serves as a canvas for the joyful pops of color,” like the seemingly handwritten “Love that chicken” graffiti that is painted on the side, as well as a new chicken logo.

The rebrand comes as Popeyes moves for more global expansion. Over the past 18 months, Popeyes has expanded to Brazil, Spain, China and other international markets.