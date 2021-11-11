Thanksgiving 'Challah-Day' stuffing has cranberries, chestnuts, mushrooms and more

Nothing says Thanksgiving like holiday stuffing.

Bonnie Taub-Dix , RDN, nutrition consultant, media trainer, and author of Read It Before You Eat It - Taking You from Label to Table has been making Thanksgiving dinner for more than 25 years. This " challah-day " stuffing reigns supreme as her top choice.

With hints of sweetness from the challah, cranberries, apricots, chestnuts and figs; mushrooms, garlic, and onion, balance things out with savory flavor, while fresh herbs like parsley, thyme and rosemary (or whatever you have on hand — dried herbs work, too) round out the mix.

Experiment with nuts, as well, which add a nice element of texture to the dish. Vegetarian? Swap low-sodium chicken broth for low-sodium veggie broth. Get the recipe below.

Thanksgiving Challah-Day Stuffing by Bonnie Taub-Dix, RDN

Yield: 25-30 servings (½-cup each)

Prep time: 40 minutes

Cook time: 1 hour

Ingredients:

2 Challah bread rolls – torn apart into small pieces

3 tablespoons olive oil

5 cloves of garlic – minced

1 medium sweet onion – chopped

2 quarts mushrooms – sliced

4 apples – cored, peeled and coarsely chopped

3/4 cup chestnuts – roasted and chopped

1/2 cup dried cranberries

1/2 cup dried apricots – chopped

1/2 cup dried figs – chopped

1/2 cup of chopped almonds, walnuts and pecans (or any nut or nuts you like)

1/4 cup of fresh chopped parsley, thyme and rosemary (or any fresh herb or herbs you like)

4 eggs

16-ounce container of egg substitute

3 cups low-sodium chicken broth

Salt and pepper, to taste

Cooking spray

Directions:

Heat oven to 350 °F. Tear challah into small pieces and put in a very large bowl. Set aside. In a large skillet, sauté onion in olive oil until transparent, add garlic and cook for five minutes more. Add mushrooms and continue to cook together until mushrooms are tender. Add chopped apples, chestnuts, dried fruit, nuts, herbs, salt and pepper and continue to cook together for about 10 minutes. Remove from stove. Add the above mixture to challah bread pieces and stir. Add egg, egg substitute, and broth and combine. Spray a large roasting pan with cooking spray. Place mixture evenly into pan. Bake covered with foil wrap for 20 minutes. Remove foil and bake until the top is golden brown, around 30-45 minutes.