Thanksgiving 'Challah-Day' stuffing has cranberries, chestnuts, mushrooms and more

Thanksgiving “Challah-Day” stuffing: Try the recipe
Nothing says Thanksgiving like holiday stuffing.
Bonnie Taub-Dix, RDN, nutrition consultant, media trainer, and author of Read It Before You Eat It - Taking You from Label to Table has been making Thanksgiving dinner for more than 25 years. This "challah-day" stuffing reigns supreme as her top choice.
With hints of sweetness from the challah, cranberries, apricots, chestnuts and figs; mushrooms, garlic, and onion, balance things out with savory flavor, while fresh herbs like parsley, thyme and rosemary (or whatever you have on hand — dried herbs work, too) round out the mix.
Experiment with nuts, as well, which add a nice element of texture to the dish. Vegetarian? Swap low-sodium chicken broth for low-sodium veggie broth. Get the recipe below.
Thanksgiving Challah-Day Stuffing by Bonnie Taub-Dix, RDN
Yield: 25-30 servings (½-cup each)
Prep time: 40 minutes
Cook time: 1 hour
Ingredients:
- 2 Challah bread rolls – torn apart into small pieces
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 5 cloves of garlic – minced
- 1 medium sweet onion – chopped
- 2 quarts mushrooms – sliced
- 4 apples – cored, peeled and coarsely chopped
- 3/4 cup chestnuts – roasted and chopped
- 1/2 cup dried cranberries
- 1/2 cup dried apricots – chopped
- 1/2 cup dried figs – chopped
- 1/2 cup of chopped almonds, walnuts and pecans (or any nut or nuts you like)
- 1/4 cup of fresh chopped parsley, thyme and rosemary (or any fresh herb or herbs you like)
- 4 eggs
- 16-ounce container of egg substitute
- 3 cups low-sodium chicken broth
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- Cooking spray
Directions:
- Heat oven to 350 °F.
- Tear challah into small pieces and put in a very large bowl. Set aside.
- In a large skillet, sauté onion in olive oil until transparent, add garlic and cook for five minutes more.
- Add mushrooms and continue to cook together until mushrooms are tender.
- Add chopped apples, chestnuts, dried fruit, nuts, herbs, salt and pepper and continue to cook together for about 10 minutes. Remove from stove.
- Add the above mixture to challah bread pieces and stir. Add egg, egg substitute, and broth and combine.
- Spray a large roasting pan with cooking spray.
- Place mixture evenly into pan.
- Bake covered with foil wrap for 20 minutes.
- Remove foil and bake until the top is golden brown, around 30-45 minutes.