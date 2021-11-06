Louisiana chef reveals bourbon roasted carrots recipe for Thanksgiving

This Thanksgiving, take your roasted carrots up a culinary notch with this flavor-packed recipe from Jeff Mattia, chef/partner of Pyre Provisions in Covington, Louisiana, and Pyre BBQ, slated to open in Metairie, Louisiana this fall.

Even better, this "roasted" recipe comes together in under 20 minutes with the help of a cast iron skillet, or good pan.

"I love the simplicity of this dish. It uses minimal ingredients to highlight the inherent flavors of the carrots. It's easy to make at home, is incredibly versatile, and allows you to add as much or as little tarragon as you like," Mattia tells Fox News. "It pairs nicely with anything from barbecue and roasted chicken or fish, as an addition to a vegetarian plate, or alongside a nice cut of beef."

He adds of the slice of the Bayou state in which he resides: "We are lucky to be surrounded by some amazing farmers that bring us super fresh produce all the time. Running a wood fired restaurant and BBQ restaurant using a bourbon is just fitting with the sweetness of the fresh, fall-grown carrots."

As for the bourbon kick in this recipe? Fear not, it’s not too intense, but lends the dish a lovely zing.

"The subtle bourbon flavor combined with the carrots embodies what I think about when thinking about fall vegetables — and the slight bitterness from the tarragon balances out the dish," adds Mattia.

Get the full recipe below. And since you’re opening that bourbon bottle already, why not treat yourself to one of these cocktails, too?

Chef Jeff Mattia’s Sweet Bourbon Roasted Carrots

Yield: 8 servings

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 8-10 minutes

Ingredients

For the carrots:

3 bunches of baby carrots, trimmed of stems and cut in ½ lengthwise

3 tablespoons chopped tarragon

6 tablespoons bourbon simple syrup

3 each cubes of cold butter

Salt and pepper, to taste

For the bourbon simple syrup:

1 cup Buffalo Trace Bourbon or any good bourbon

1 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup water

Directions:

1. Make the bourbon simple syrup: In a sauce pot, add the bourbon. Light on fire with a lighter and allow the alcohol to burn off, about 5-8 minutes. Add the water and sugar, bring to a boil and reduce by ½ or until a honey consistency. Store refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 3 weeks.

2. In a large cast iron pan (you can use a large skillet, if cast iron is not available), add your oil to the pan, bring to temperature over a medium heat.

3. Add the carrots and sear lightly, caramelizing them in the pan. This will take about 5 minutes.

4. With a spatula, remove the carrots and discard the oil.

5. Return the carrots to the pan and add the simple syrup and allow it to glaze the carrots, add the butter and turn off the heat, stir the butter in until it is incorporated, about 2-3 minutes or until the butter is melted and evenly distributed. Add the chopped tarragon.

6. Serve on your favorite plate and spoon the sauce over the carrots.

