Simple, Perfect Enchiladas
There are three separate components to these enchiladas: THE SAUCE, THE MEAT, and THE REST.
Ingredients for The Sauce:
- 1 tablespoon canola oil
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1 large (28-ounce) can enchilada or mexican red sauce
- 2 cups chicken broth
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- 2 tablespoons chopped cilantro, plus extra for serving
Ingredients for The Meat:
- 1 pound ground beef
- 1 medium onion
- Two 4-ounce cans diced green chilies
- ½ teaspoon salt
Ingredients for The Rest:
- 10 to 14 corn tortillas
- Canola oil for frying
- ½ cup chopped black olives
- 1 cup chopped green onions
- 3 cups grated sharp cheddar cheese
- Cilantro
Steps:
- First, let’s make the sauce: In a saucepan over mediumlow heat, combine the canola oil and flour.
- Whisk together and allow to bubble for 1 minute.
- Pour in the red sauce, chicken broth, salt, and pepper. Bring to a boil.
- Reduce the heat and simmer while you prepare the other ingredients.
- While the sauce is simmering, prepare the meat: Finely chop the onion . . .
- In a large skillet over medium high heat, brown the ground beef with the onion. Drain the fat, then add the green chilies. Add the salt and stir to combine. Turn off the heat and set aside.
- In a small skillet over medium heat, lightly fry the tortillas in canola oil just until soft. Do not crisp. Drain on a paper towel–lined plate. Repeat until all the tortillas have been fried. Now that all the elements are ready, let’s assemble!
- Preheat the oven to 350ºF. Spread ½ cup of the sauce in the bottom of a 9 x 13-inch baking dish.
- Next, dip each tortilla into the sauce.
- Set the sauce-soaked tortillas on a cookie sheet. Onto each tortilla, place some of the meat mixture, black olives, and green onions. Top with a generous portion of grated cheddar.
- Roll up the tortilla to contain the filling inside.
- Place the tortilla seam side down in the baking dish. Repeat with the rest of the tortillas. Stir the cilantro into the sauce, and pour the remaining sauce over the top.
- End with a generous sprinkling of cheese.
- Bake the enchiladas for 20 minutes, or until bubbly. Sprinkle extra chopped cilantro over the top. Serve with beans, rice, and margaritas. . . (if you're into that sort of thing).