Simple, Perfect Enchiladas

From The Pioneer Woman Cooks

By Ree Drummond

There are three separate components to these enchiladas: THE SAUCE, THE MEAT, and THE REST.

Ingredients for The Sauce:

1 tablespoon canola oil

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 large (28-ounce) can enchilada or mexican red sauce

2 cups chicken broth

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro, plus extra for serving

Ingredients for The Meat:

1 pound ground beef

1 medium onion

Two 4-ounce cans diced green chilies

½ teaspoon salt

Ingredients for The Rest:

10 to 14 corn tortillas

Canola oil for frying

½ cup chopped black olives

1 cup chopped green onions

3 cups grated sharp cheddar cheese

Cilantro

Steps: