Seattle gets shirtless 'hot guy' coffee shop in place of bikini-barista location

Move over, bikini baristas, the Dreamboyz are here.

The Dreamboyz Espresso coffee shop opened Sept. 13 in Seattle’s Capitol Hill, in the same location of a former LadyBug Bikini Espresso shop, which reportedly closed due to lack of business.

The small drive-thru coffee stand now features an all-male cast of shirtless baristas, and the neighborhood seems to be enjoying the change.

“I saw it was men running it and that was even more awesome. They’re in these kind of brief bikinis and they’re all very good looking young men, so I think both men and women will enjoy the difference,” Shoma Goomansingh, a Capitol Hill resident, said to KIRO7.

“I thought it was fun. I've never seen anything like it and I was like, yeah, hell yeah. This is Capitol Hill. Bring it on,” resident Jacob Haeger told the local outlet.

The outpost, which offers “Hot Guys Serving Hot Coffee,” is one of the first of its kind, as female-staffed bikini baristas usually dominate the scene. The owners of the new Dreamboyz Espresso also reportedly own 45 LadyBug Bikini Espresso stands throughout Washington state and Oregon.

Female bikini baristas have been pushed back against in certain areas of the state with many complaining about the skimpy outfits the women wear while serving coffee. A representative for Dreamboyz Espresso did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment, but it does not appear that the male equivalent is getting the same reception.

“Everyone's been very appropriate and respectful. I appreciate it, I love it,” Ja’Shaun Williams, one of the baristas currently working at the new spot, said to KIRO7.

According to the company’s Instagram, the shop is actively hiring new staffers. It is not clear if the owners plan to expand Dreamboyz Espresso to more locations.