Restaurants may be banned from handing out ketchup packets, napkins under Delaware bill

Restaurant operations and processes could be affected by a bill in Delaware that was just voted out of committee and seeks to crack down on waste in the Diamond State.

House Bill 111 would prohibit food establishments from providing any single-use food service items — plastic or not — unless a customer specifically requests them.

Restaurants would be forced to forgo giving out utensils, napkins, and even condiment packets, according to the bill’s text.

After three violations, food establishments would be subject to civil penalties starting at $100 and a fine of $500 after a fifth violation.

Restaurants would be allowed to have self-service stations so that patrons could grab their own single-use food service items, according to the bill.

Maddy Corporen, an employee at Cilantro Cocina de Mexico in Rehoboth Beach, told local news outlet WBOC that if the law is passed, it might be hard to follow.

"In the summer especially, we're so busy, we're not thinking super clearly about everything," Corporen told the outlet.

"While we're setting up a to-go order, we might just throw it [a utensil or napkin] in there and completely forget about it," she added.

The legislation may complicate things for those who place to-go orders through apps like Uber Eats or DoorDash.

If a customer does not request "single-use food service items" through the food delivery app and a restaurant still provides those items, the restaurant is subject to penalties.

Nonprofit organizations and schools would be exempt from the new rule.

Many cities and states such as New York City, Washington D.C., Denver, Chicago, California and Washington have implemented "Skip the Stuff" rules to date.

The rules were implemented to crack down on waste and environmental impact by reducing the use of non-biodegradable and non-recyclable materials.