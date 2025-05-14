Expand / Collapse search
Restaurants

Steak beats pasta as Texas Roadhouse becomes top casual dining destination

By Peter Burke Fox News
Published
There's a new king in the U.S. casual dining scene.

Texas Roadhouse has surpassed Olive Garden as the No. 1 casual dining destination based on systemwide sales, according to new data from Technomic on the 500 largest restaurant chains in America.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based steakhouse chain overtook Olive Garden, which had held the top spot since 2018.

Texas Roadhouse sales surged 14.7% last year to $5.5 billion, while Olive Garden sales rose just 0.8% to $5.2 billion in 2024, according to Technomic.

Olive Garden has tried to lure more customers with its $6 take-home entrées and endless soup or salad and breadsticks.

A Texas Roadhouse sign is shown in front of a blue sky.

Texas Roadhouse is the new No. 1 casual dining restaurant in America. (iStock)

The Orlando, Florida-based Italian restaurant chain, owned by parent company Darden Restaurants, opened 15 new restaurants in 2024, compared to 26 new locations for Texas Roadhouse, Restaurant Business reported.

Fox News Digital reached out to Texas Roadhouse and Olive Garden for comment.

The exterior of an Olive Garden Italian Kitchen is shown.

Olive Garden held the top spot since 2018 — until now. (iStock)

Steakhouses represented three of the top 10 casual dining restaurants on the list.

LongHorn Steakhouse, which is also owned by Darden Restaurants, jumped Tampa, Florida-based Outback Steakhouse, according to the data.

A big ribeye steak cooked medium rare with a bite cut out and speared on a fork with asparagus and tomato on the side. The meal is presented on a square white plate on a light wooden table. The steak also has a sprig of rosemary and perfect grill marks.

Americans seem to have an appetite for steak, based on the latest restaurant sales data. (iStock)

Below is Technomic's list of the top 10 casual dining restaurants in America.

1. Texas Roadhouse

2. Olive Garden

3. Chili's

4. Applebee's

5. Buffalo Wild Wings

The exterior of a LongHorn Steakhouse is shown in the daytime.

LongHorn Steakhouse, owned by the same company as Olive Garden, is one of three steakhouses in the top 10. (iStock)

6. LongHorn Steakhouse

7. Outback Steakhouse

8. The Cheesecake Factory

9. Red Lobster

10. Red Robin

Peter Burke is a lifestyle editor with Fox News Digital. 