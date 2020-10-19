Reese’s creates remote-controlled door to safely distribute candy to trick-or-treaters

When you can’t go trick or treating, trick or treating will come to you – in the creepiest way possible.

Reese’s has launched a free-standing, wheeled, remote-controlled door that will roll down neighborhood streets promising full-size candy bars dispensed from a slat in the front.

The “Trick-or-Treat Door” is the brand’s solution to doling out treats the safest way possible, as only 25% of people polled are still planning on engaging in the candy-heavy holiday.

“Rain or shine, protective masks or monster masks, the Reese's Trick-or-Treat Door provides a robotic, social-distancing option that brings Reese's Peanut Butter Cups right to your doorstep this Halloween. Your only job? Say ‘trick or treat’ after the Trick-or-Treat Door arrives at your doorstep and enjoy your Reese's treats!” a press release reads.

The 9-foot door features a Bluetooth speaker that will activate once a prospective trick-or-treater says the magic phrase “trick-or-treat.” Once said, the door will produce a king size Reese’s bar through the mail slot.

It also features a Halloween soundtrack, lights and smoke pouring out from the door as it navigates new neighborhoods.

The door is reportedly manned by someone up to 5,000 feet away, which means it’s potentially safer – but also way scarier when a seemingly autonomous door just starts driving down the road, responding to trick-or-treaters.

To experience this roaming candy-producing door, the brand said fans can visit its Instagram page and comment where the door should travel next.

Might we suggest this house, which was reportedly too scary that multiple onlookers were prompted to call 911.