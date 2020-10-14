LA homeowner's fiery Halloween decorations spark calls to police, 911

When it comes to Halloween, fire is probably considered more “terrifying” than “spooky.”

It’s not unusual to hear stories about people calling the police over somebody taking their Halloween decorations too far. Typically, however, these incidents revolve around displays that are too gory or offensive.

For one household in California, however, their neighbors were simply concerned that the house was burning down.

Carmen and Travis Long, two self-professed Halloween-lovers living in Los Angeles, created an elaborate Halloween display at their home, Fox 13 reports. The decorations include skeletons, pirate cannons and even a pretend fire seen through the house’s windows.

But while the attraction is drawing some crowds (which the Longs welcome), people have apparently been fooled by the fake fire and mistakenly believed the house was actually burning down. Multiple concerned residents have also reportedly called 911 to report the “fire.”

“My husband ‘stole’ the idea from the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at Disneyland,” Carmen Long explained to Fox 13. “It’s just satin cloth, an orange light, a red light and a fan.”

The Longs say they’ve communicated with the fire department and continue to check in each weekend. Their house also has a fire alarm system so that if a real fire breaks out, firefighters will be dispatched.

Officials with the fire department have reportedly yet to ask the Longs to change the decorations.

“We are happy that 99% [of the feedback] has been positive," Carmen Long told Fox 13. "We are happy that our love for Halloween and the pirates theme is shared by many," she added.

“Our only letdown has been some theft of our decorations and some damage to our home from a small handful of visitors. This is the first time that has happened. Other than that… it’s been a great time!”

She also explained the decorating is mostly done by her husband.

“We’ve lived in the neighborhood since 2001, but never really went all-out until 2017 when we moved into this house. I actually don’t do much of the decorating: This is all on my husband. We just make ourselves available when he needs us to hold something so he can set it up.”